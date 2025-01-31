Tyler Perry Has Exciting 2025 Netflix Lineup: From Hilarious New Movie to Fun Comedy Series; DETAILS
Tyler Perry has two major projects set to release on Netflix this year. The filmmaker plays a crucial role as director and producer in the upcoming movie and comedy series.
Tyler Perry is set to release two new exciting projects on Netflix this year! One of the projects is the comedy movie Madea’s Destination Wedding. It follows Brian and his ex-wife Debrah as they rush to the Bahamas for their daughter Tiffany’s sudden wedding to a rapper she met on a yacht. The trip prompts chaos and heartwarming fun!
Perry is directing and co-producing alongside Angi Bones and Yolanda T. Cochran and starring in the movie. The ensemble cast also includes Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Taja V. Simpson, Diamond White, Jermaine Harris, and Xavier Smalls.
This movie is a sequel to A Madea Homecoming, which took over the number one spot on the Global Top 10 Films for four consecutive weeks when it was released in 2022. This follow-up movie promises a similar raucous comedy and a return of the iconic characters.
The second project, She The People, is a comedy series revolving around Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson. The protagonist, who runs a successful campaign, must figure out a way to thrive under a sexist governor. Simultaneously, she must keep an eye on her family’s reputation.
The show stars Terri J. Vaughn stars as the politician, aka the lead of the series. Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Jo Marie Payton round off the cast. As for Perry, he served as a writer, director, and producer on the series.
These projects are part of the filmmaker’s multi-year first-look creative partnership with Netflix. This deal came after Perry’s film The Six Triple Eight became one of his most-viewed movies on the streaming platform.
Another project on the Netflix slate includes the second part of Perry’s drama series Beauty in Black‘s first season, which is set to premiere on March 6, 2025. His new drama feature, Straw, which revolves around the struggles of a single mother, is also on the lineup this year.