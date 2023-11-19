What does Alex Fine do for living? Exploring Cassie Ventura's husband's net worth and more

Cassie Ventura has recently made headlines after she filed a lawsuit against rap mogul Sean Diddy Combs for rape and abuse. Both parties reached a settlement only one day after the lawsuit was filed.

Diddy and Cassie were dating on and off for 11 years before they decided to move their separate ways in 2018. Later, in 2019, the American singer-songwriter and model married Alex Fine, and the couple welcomed two daughters together. Here, we are looking at Fine, who has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Alex Fine married Cassie Ventura in 2019; Know all about him

After the lawsuit, there has been much curiosity about Alex Fine, so we look deeper at him. Fine is a renowned personal trainer and entrepreneur. He has made a niche for himself in the fitness industry, via which he has built an impressive fortune.

Not only he has trained A-list celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Odell Beckham Jr, among others, but he is also invested in avenues beyond the fitness industry. While no ballpark figure is available for his net worth, it is speculated to be close to $2 million as of 2023.

Alex was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on the 12th of March, 1993. He turned 30 earlier this year and comes from a humble household of an activist and a school headmaster. His trademark 'Alex Fine Performance' is also widely recognized in the States.

ALSO READ: Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs settlement: What were her initial demands rejected by the rapper before reaching an "amicable" resolution?

Cassie Ventura spoke about her wedding to Alex Fine

In an interview with Vogue, Cassie spoke about her wedding with Alex and shared, "I felt extremely at ease throughout the ceremony. The moment I saw Alex, any remaining nerves vanished, and I found myself unable to contain my grin." They welcomed their first daughter, Frankie Stone, two months after their wedding. Their younger daughter, Sunny Cinco, was born in March 2021.

Alex and Cassie supposedly went through turmoil due to the intensity of the alleged charges to which the model was a victim. However, after the case was solved, she released an official statement: "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support."

ALSO READ: How did Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie reach a settlement in just 1 day after lawsuit? Exploring details behind polarizing case