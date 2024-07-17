Peacock's Emmy-winning series Poker Face has unveiled the guest stars list for Season 2. According to Variety, the cast of the mystery-of-the-week series has now recruited Kumail Nanjiani, Gaby Hoffmann, Katie Holmes, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Poker Face REVEALS list of Season 2 guest stars

Each of the four stars will have a guest-star role with Natasha Lyonne, the series lead. The four stars are the latest addition to the already strong roster of Poker Face guest stars, which already includes Chloë Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Nick Nolte, Rhea Perlman, and Adrien Brody.

There is no set date for the season's premiere, and details about their roles are being kept under wraps. The first season had 10 episodes. With Natasha Lyonne in the lead role, Rian Johnson's murder mystery series follows a homicide-of-the-week format.

What is Poker Face about?

Charlie Cale, a cocktail waitress from Las Vegas who has been on the run since the show's premiere and makes weekly stops to investigate murders, is played by Lyonne in every episode.

She establishes herself as the show's unlikely detective with the amazing ability to tell when someone is lying. She drives her Plymouth Barracuda and, at each stop, meets a fresh group of people and weird crimes that she can't resist solving.

Showrunner Tony Tost, along with Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman, and Lilla Zuckerman, is an executive producer for Season 2. Produced by MRC, Poker Face is the debut television series for T-Street's Ram Bergman and Johnson. The first season was a critical favorite when it debuted in January 2023 and went on to win four Emmys, including one for Light's guest acting.

