Kim Kardashian Shocks Fans With Amount She Gave Her Son Saint For Losing His First Tooth

Kim Kardashian surprised fans with the amount of money she gave her son, Saint, for losing his first tooth. The media personality took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself alongside her kids as they flaunted their teeth, and the blingy jewelry added to it.

The first post of the carousel featured the mom of four and Saint, whose tooth was about to fall.

Additionally, Kardashian’s other kids also made it to the social media post, showing off their pearl-white teeth.

How much money did Kim Kardashian hand over to Saint?

Showering love on her son, Saint, as a tooth fairy, Kim Kardashian presented him with a USD 2 bill, a Roblox gift card, and a handwritten note with glitter sprinkled over it. The letter went on to read, "Dear Saint, for your first tooth..." before the All’s Fair actress signed it off as "The Tooth Fairy."

As for her social media post, one of the pictures had Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, showing off her Hello Kitty gem installed on one of her teeth, while some of her other teeth had little studs applied. Another picture in the carousel had baby Psalm flaunting his adorable smile at the camera while being dressed in a tuxedo.

In the caption of the post, Kardashian wrote, “The tooth fairy has been good to us.”

Meanwhile, Kim herself is quite fond of tooth jewels. Over the years, the SKIMS owner has stepped out flashing several studs and gems installed in her teeth. In 2021, the media personality got her birthstone engraved alongside other charms on her teeth. Moreover, she also sported a set of diamond grills and a diamond cross between her front two teeth.

Previously, the actress-reality TV star’s eldest daughter, North, flaunted her diamond grills on the TikTok account she shares with her mom.

