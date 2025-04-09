Who Was Rubby Perez? Merengue Legend Dies at 69 After Nightclub Roof Collapse in Dominican Republic

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Dominican merengue singer Rubby Pérez has died at age 69 after being trapped under the rubble of a collapsed nightclub in Santo Domingo. According to Listín Diario, Pérez was officially declared dead shortly after 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday, April 8. He had been performing at the Jet Set nightclub when the roof gave way early Monday morning.

His manager, Enriquito Paulino, confirmed his passing. Earlier in the day, there were conflicting reports about whether Pérez had been rescued. However, his brother told local media, “At the moment, he has not been rescued from the rubble. He hasn’t been sent to any hospital. Given the time the event occurred, which has already been 14 hours...only God’s grace can truly perform a miracle.”

The roof collapse at Jet Set nightclub has claimed the lives of at least 60 people and left more than 160 injured, according to the Associated Press. The venue, one of the most well-known in the Dominican Republic, had over 300 people inside when the incident happened, about an hour into Pérez’s midnight show.

Authorities say at least 146 people have been rescued. Search teams are continuing to look for around 100 others who remain unaccounted for. Pérez’s saxophone player was also among those killed.

Officials are asking family members of missing individuals to contact the Center of Emergency Operations in Santo Domingo for updates.

Rubby Pérez, born Roberto Antonio Pérez Herrera in Hato Mayor, first gained fame as the lead vocalist for Wilfrido Vargas' orchestra between 1982 and 1986. He helped popularize hits like Volveré and El Africano.

In 1987, he launched his solo career with hits such as Buscando Tus Besos, Enamorado de Ella, and Hazme Olvidarla. His song Enamorado de Ella reached No. 29 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

He won several awards throughout his career, including the Casandra Awards for Orchestra of the Year and Merengue of the Year, as well as Globo Awards for Best Song and Album of the Year.

Just two months before his passing, Pérez released what would become his final single, No Voy a Llorar, on Valentine’s Day. He had also announced a series of U.S. concerts beginning in May, including a show scheduled for July 18 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Following the news of his death, Pérez’s Instagram profile photo was changed to a black image. Known as “the highest voice of merengue,” he is remembered by fans across Latin America as a powerful performer and ambassador for the genre.

