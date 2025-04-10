Prince Harry and Prince William Tried to STOP King Charles from Marrying Camilla; Former Claims Princess Diana Connection

Prince Harry revealed in his 2023 memoir, Spare, that both he and his brother, Prince William, asked their father, King Charles, not to marry Camilla, now Queen Camilla. As King Charles and Queen Camilla mark their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, Harry’s comments from the book have resurfaced.

He stated that while they accepted Camilla as part of their father’s life, they were worried about the public reaction if the couple got married. “You don’t need to remarry, we pleaded,” Harry wrote.

“A wedding would cause controversy. It would incite the press. It would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about Mummy, compare Mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that. Least of all, Camilla.”

In Spare, Harry wrote that he and William supported their father’s relationship with Camilla but believed that getting married would attract unnecessary attention and media coverage, as reported by PEOPLE.

Prince Harry shared that he and Prince William agreed their father deserved a proper companion, and when asked, they told him they would welcome Camilla into the family. However, the only request they made was that he not marry her.

He continued, “We support you, we said. We endorse Camilla, we said. Just please don’t marry her. Just be together, Pa.” According to Harry, King Charles did not respond to their request.

Despite the concerns from his sons, then-Prince Charles went ahead with the wedding. He and Camilla Parker Bowles, as she was then known, announced their engagement in February 2005. They married in a civil ceremony on April 9, 2005, at Windsor Guildhall, followed by a religious blessing at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Harry and William attended both ceremonies. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attended only the religious blessing. As head of the Church of England, the Queen felt it was inappropriate to attend the civil wedding of two people who had previously been divorced. However, she hosted a reception afterward to show her support.

After the wedding, Camilla became the Duchess of Cornwall and slowly took on more royal responsibilities. In 2022, following Queen Elizabeth’s death, she became Queen alongside King Charles, fulfilling the late Queen’s public wish for Camilla to take on that role.

