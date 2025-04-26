Pope Francis Funeral: Donald Trump Faces Major Backlash Online for THIS 'Disrespectful' Act

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The world was shocked by the news of Pope Francis' death. At his recent funeral, many world leaders and prominent figures gathered in Rome, including U.S. President Donald Trump. He was joined by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, heir to the throne Prince William, 54 other high-profile dignitaries, and 12 reigning sovereigns. However, many felt Trump’s presence was disrespectful.

More than 250,000 people paid their respects during the three-day public viewing. As the funeral proceedings concluded today, Trump drew criticism for his choice of outfit, which many deemed inappropriate.

Social media users expressed their frustration after seeing Donald Trump wear a blue suit to Pope Francis' funeral, while other attendees, including Melania Trump, wore black.

One user questioned, "Why isn’t Trump wearing a black suit? Such disrespect." Another called him a "tone-deaf" president and referred to him as an "idiot."

One user criticized, saying, “Not a day goes by that this makeup-covered moron doesn't embarrass us on the world stage.”

Others questioned Donald Trump’s lack of class, asking who wears a blue suit to a funeral. One comment read, “What is it with Trump that he did not even have the decency to wear a black tie?”

The funeral, which began at 10 am local time, lasted for hours. The service was held at St. Peter’s Basilica before the body was moved to St. Mary Major in central Rome.

