Selena Gomez Has 'Never Been Happier' After Engagement to Benny Blanco; Insider Shares Wedding Planning Update

All the fans of Selena Gomez can notice an enthusiasm in her life. The singer is reportedly happier than ever in her life, following the massive success of her first album with fiancé Benny Blanco. A source close to the actress from Only Murders in the Building recently shed light on her life and what is making her absolutely happy about it.

As per a recent report by Entertainment Tonight, a source stated that Selena Gomez “has never been happier.” According to the insider, this comes following the grand success of her work with the How Does it Feel to Be Forgotten artist.

The project in question happens to be an album titled I Said I Love You First. Meanwhile, the source also claimed that the Wizards of Waverly Place actress is also excited about her life now that she is engaged to Benny Blanco.

Talking to the outlet, the insider even claimed that Selena Gomez is not in a hurry to get down the aisle.

“Selena and Benny are loving all the feedback on their new album. They're focused on its success,” the source stated to the outlet, while also adding that the couple has not yet started planning their wedding. In fact, it is crucial to know that it is Selena Gomez who is not rushing things.

Talking about the album, I Said I Love You First, it is a collaborative studio album between the Another Cinderella Story actress and Benny Blanco. While being the fourth album by the Same Old Love singer, it happens to be Benny Blanco’s second.

I Said I Love You First was released on March 21 this year. Surprisingly, the album also has guest appearances made by Gracie Abrahams, The Marias, and Tainy as well as J Balvin.

Moreover, Charli XCX has also made additional contributions to the album that charted in the top 10 in many countries after its release.

