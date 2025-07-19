Has James Gunn Cast Adria Arjona in Wonder Woman? DC Co-Head Says ‘I’d Never in a Million Years…’

James Gunn has reacted to the rumors about the casting of Wonder Woman. While there has been no official announcement about locking any actress in for the lead role, fans believe that Adria Arjona would be perfect for the role.

However, the DC co-head took to his Threads account and shared that no casting for the role of Wonder Woman has been done yet. Moreover, he also revealed that the actors for the new movie will be locked in only after the script is complete.

Advertisement

Further on his social media, the Superman director claimed that he, along with the team, has marked Wonder Woman a priority. With the David Corenswet starrer garnering good reviews, the upcoming film has been fast-paced.

James Gunn on casting of Wonder Woman

The DC boss, on Threads, responded to the queries about the casting of Wonder Woman. Gunn shared, "...We're also not casting WW, nor even discussing it, until a script is finished.” Furthermore, the director went on to talk about Milly Alcock’s casting in Supergirl.

After dropping the first poster of the film, the co-head of DCU replied to a post claiming that the actress was roped in based on her previous roles.

Gunn stated, "Nope. And I'd never in a million years look for a major role based on whether they did TV, films, or whatever. It's all about the casting. I didn't cast Milly because of her past, but because she was the best one for the role."

Advertisement

He went on to explain that Alcock was perfect to play the character and hence was cast in the film.

Another one of the users asked if Wonder Woman was fast-paced at the studios, considering the success of Superman. To this, the DC head shared, “It’s a priority but I wouldn’t call that fast-tracked. Nothing is going to be shot unless we’re as sure as we can be that the script is good.”

Speaking about Arjona’s casting, Gunn clarified that just because he follows the actress on Instagram does not mean that she has got the role in his film.

Details about DC’s Wonder Woman will be rolled out soon.

ALSO READ: James Gunn Releases First Poster of Supergirl: Woman of Wonder, Warns DC Fans to ‘Look Out’