Will Smith Takes Dig at Ex-wife Jada Pinkett Smith With THIS Action in New Album Celebrating Music and Film Career

Will Smith has always won audiences' hearts, whether with his fantastic music or startling acting skills, for which he recently received a great honor. However, what his fans noticed during the ceremony was a bit odd.

As per reports, the actor from I, Robot was honored in his hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 59th Street from the stated region was renamed to Will Smith Street.

The ceremony was given by the city's mayor, Cherelle Parker, which even saw leaders present, who honored Will Smith for his outstanding career in the artistic environment where economic hardship was not an obstacle to success from a young age.

On this prestigious day, the actor from I Am Legend went on to thank Ms. Brown, his schoolteacher back in the day, for playing a big role in his life and for being the one who came up with one of Will Smith's nicknames.

"Ms. Brown's about 5 feet tall, and she used to walk up in my chest, and she was the teacher who started calling me Prince Charming. The name The Fresh Prince was coined in that building, and Ms. Brown was the teacher that made me," Will Smith mentioned.

For those who do not know, the highly acclaimed series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air happens to be a reflection of the younger days of the actor. The series focused on life in Philadelphia, where the actor did face insecurity in his neighborhood and yet always aimed for success, and traveled to California in search of success in the music industry as well as further being a part of the world of Hollywood.

This new move by Will Smith comes following the actor kissing Spanish singer India Martinez during the Premio Lo Nuestro held back on February 20.

Both Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have managed to keep things under wraps even though they split back in 2016 and only came out with the information in 2023.