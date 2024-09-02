Zac Efron Makes Surprising Appearance In Venice After Swimming Pool Incident In Ibiza

Zac Efron has managed to win hearts again, making a surprise appearance at a grand event in Venice. His appearance was surprising to everyone because he recently had an accident in Ibiza while taking a swim.

The Ricky Stanicky actor was present for the amfAR Gala held in Venice, where a number of big names from the Hollywood film industry joined him. The gala, which was held during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2024, was almost one month after the swimming pool incident that occurred with the actor in Spain.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever star donned an all-black look to impress everyone around him. From a black blazer over a matching black T-shirt to black pants, the star also wore black sunglasses, catching the attention of the event attendees.

One of the most celebrated stars, Richard Gere, who was also present with his wife, Alejandra Silva, posed for a picture with The Iron Claw actor, giving out a bright smile.

The trio was then captured having a moment together during the amfAR Gala. Talking about the Pretty Woman actor, he received the amfAR’s Award of Inspiration.

Besides the highly acclaimed classic movie icon, Antonio Banderas and film producer Mohammed Al Turki were also the ones who were honored at the event.

On August 2, 2024, Zac Efron’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the actor had gotten involved in a "minor swimming incident."

The Baywatch actor had this accident in Ibiza at a villa. Following the shocking event, Zac Efron was taken to the hospital and was released the following day.

As per a few sources close to the incident, the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile actor had ingested water into his lungs while hitting the bottom of the swimming pool as he dived.

A few X-rays of Efron confirmed that no water was left in his lungs. Following all the medical procedures, he was released from the hospital the following day.

The night at Venice, which was filled with stars, also saw Kate Beckinsale hosting the event and Kelly Rowland and Rumer Willis delivering some of the mindblowing performances.

