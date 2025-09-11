Saoirse Ronan and Husband Jack Lowden Secretly Welcome First Child, Spotted in London Park With Baby

Saoirse Ronan and husband Jack Lowden are the epitome of keeping their private matters low-key! In the era of oversharing and making announcements of everything on social media, the two have kept their relationship very intimate. To their credit, it has worked well in their favor. On September 11, in photos obtained by The Sun, the pair was spotted taking a casual stroll through the park. They were accompanied by their little new family member in a stroller, as the new parents looked on to check their baby.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden take on new jobs as parents

Weeks after being spotted with a baby bump, Little Women actress Saoirse Ronan has seemingly already given birth to her first child with husband Jack Lowden. They were spotted making cute faces at a pram while on a laid-back walk through a London park on Thursday, confirming the birth of the child. Very Saoirse Ronan-way of announcing her motherhood, and we're totally here for it! The couple hugged each other while walking as the father pushed the stroller in the British neighborhood while dressed in casual fits.

The new mother was spotted in a striped shirt over white jeans and trainers, with a fanny pack hung on her shoulder. Meanwhile, the father opted for some jorts under a navy blue polo shirt, looking content with his new task. The two hid behind sunglasses but appeared to be enjoying their new phase in life.

The two actors got married in an Edinburgh ceremony last year, attended by only family and close friends, after dating for 6 years. In May, their pregnancy was confirmed when the actress debuted a baby bump during her appearance at the Louis Vuitton Cruise show for 2026 Paris Fashion Week, and later via a source close to the couple.

