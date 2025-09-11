Hansika Motwani to face trial in cruelty lawsuit filed by ex-sister-in-law Nancy James

Following the Bombay High Court's dismissal of her plea, actress Hansika Motwani is now set to face trial. The legal proceedings stem from a lawsuit filed by her former sister-in-law, Nancy James, who has accused Motwani of cruelty. The court's decision to reject the actress's request to have the complaint dismissed means the case will now proceed to a full trial.

The Singham 2 star’s mother, Jyotika Motwani, is also named in the lawsuit, which is filed on the grounds of cruelty and other criminal charges.

As per the documents obtained by Hindustan Times, an FIR has been filed against the actress and her mother under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita of 498A (dowry-related cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Why has Nancy James taken legal action against Hansika Motwani and her former mother-in-law?

Nancy James, who was married to Prashant Motwani, alleged that she was a victim of domestic violence, which caused her to suffer from Bell’s Palsy. She went on to state in her lawsuit that her in-laws would often demand money and expensive gifts from her. James went on to allege that she was forced to sell her flat by the Motwanis.

A source went on to reveal to the media portal, “Nancy and Prashant Motwani, Hansika’s brother, had a lavish wedding ceremony in March 2021. However, their marriage was strained from the start. A year later, the two started living separately.”

In February, Hansika and her mother received an anticipatory bail by the Mumbai Sessions Court. Months later, the actress went on to file a plea in the court to quash the FIR filed against her. However, her plea is dismissed, and hence she will be faced with a trial.

According to the media reports, Hansika Motwani is also facing troubles in her marriage with Sohael Khaturiya.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Hansika Motwani deletes wedding photos with Sohael Khaturiya, heading for divorce?