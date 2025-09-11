Netizens react to Aryan Khan’s singing debut alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Ba***ds of Bollywood song Tenu Ki Pata

As fans are gearing up to watch Aryan Khan’s directorial web show Ba***ds f Bollywood, makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the wait for fans difficult. Ever since it was announced that a Diljit Dosanjh song is going to be released, the excitement is on a next level. Now that the song is finally out, netizens are going crazy over it. The Baadshah’s acting to Aryan Khan’s vocals. Tenu Ki Pata is full of surprises.

Fans reacting to Tenu Ki Pata

If you have read the description of the song carefully, then you will realise that, along with Diljit Dosanjh, even Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has given his vocals. The video features rapper Baadshah along with Manoj Pahwa and others. One of the fans wrote, “Yesssssssss! Damn Aryan Multi-talented The best in direction Can act well And is giving vocals too Crazy.” Another fan wrote, “Everyone eyes on BADSHAH's acting.”

These comments were followed by, “BADSHAH × DILJIT DOSANJH = COMBO”, “Baadshah bhai ke vibe alag hi hai”, “Woe Aryan Khan has starting verse of the song. He is multi-talented”, “Aryan Khan ek din bahut bada naam kar jayega,” “Tenu ki pata= Diljit Dosanjh masterpiece.”

Tenu Ki Pata is composed, arranged and produced by Ujwal Gupta. The lyrics are written by Kumaar and vocals are sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Aryan Khan and Ujwal Gupta.

More about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Backed by Gauri Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is not only directed by Aryan Khan but also written by him. Additionally, the creative team also has Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan as co-creators. The show features Sahher, Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment on a massive scale, the upcoming show will stream on Netflix from September 18 onwards.

