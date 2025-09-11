After Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Aamir Khan’s superhero movie shelved?

Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj have been making headlines since it was confirmed they’d be joining hands for a superhero action movie. However, it appears that the film might have been shelved.

Is Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s project shelved?

According to several reports, including an update by Let’s Cinema, the Aamir Khan superhero project with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been shelved. While an official update is yet to be made, MensXP explains that the movie is likely shelved due to poor response to Aamir’s cameo in Coolie.

For those unaware, Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj themselves had confirmed their collaboration, marking the director’s debut in Bollywood. While keeping the details about its plot under wraps, Lokesh emphasized the movie would be an action venture on a global scale.

More details about Coolie

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, features Aamir Khan as Dahaa, a syndicate leader who controls an organ trade. The Bollywood superstar’s cameo comes in at the final act of the movie, ending with a threatening remark against the protagonist.

The film explored the story of Deva, a former daily wage labourer who is left shocked by the sudden demise of his friend Rajasekhar. Upon visiting the latter’s home for the final rites, Deva learns his friend didn’t die of natural causes and that he was linked with a dangerous crime syndicate.

What secrets was Rajasekhar hiding? Will Deva get his justice, and how is this all connected to Deva’s past? These are the questions that form the central narrative of the story.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Aamir, the movie had an ensemble cast that includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and many more. Additionally, Pooja Hegde also makes a special appearance in a dance performance.

Aamir Khan’s next film

Aamir Khan was previously seen in a leading role in the movie Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports comedy drama tells the story of a suspended basketball coach who is assigned community service, helping a team of specially-abled players to prepare for a tournament.

The film, a remake of the Spanish movie Champions (2018), was a massive success in theaters. The actor is next expected to appear in a biopic film about Dadasaheb Phalke, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

