5 Courtroom dramas to binge-watch on OTT ahead of Jolly LLB 3's release

Courtroom dramas often make for one of the most gripping storylines in Bollywood movies. Away from the usual masala entertainers and rom-coms, these genre films dig deep into the heart of justice, morality, and societal issues. From stirring monologs to thought-provoking legal debates, courtroom dramas in Hindi cinema have played a vital role in shaping public consciousness around law, rights, and ethics.

As we gear up for the release of Jolly LLB 3, we bring to you a list of courtroom dramas that you can binge-watch before you dive into Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-led film.

7 Bollywood Courtroom dramas to binge-watch on OTT:

1. Pink

Platform: JioHotstar

Pink, starring Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Kriti Kulhari, and others, tackled the theme of consent with sensitivity. Big B played the role of a lawyer who fought for the girls, highlighting a powerful message of ‘no means no’. The 2016 film is often credited with changing the discourse around women’s rights in India.

2. Aitraaz

Platform: Zee5

The film starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra revolves around a businessman who is happily married until his ex-girlfriend arrives. She is now the wife of his boss and falsely accuses him of s*xual harassment. The case is then fought by the businessman’s wife in court, and sends a strong message.

3. Oh My God

Platform: JioHotstar

The satirical courtroom comedy revolves around Kanji Lal Mehta, an atheist who sues God after an earthquake destroys his shop and the insurance company refuses to pay, citing an ‘Act of God’ clause. The film stars Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles.

4. Section 375

Platform: Prime Video

An intense film that tackles the importance and potential misuse of r*pe laws in India. It stars Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna and others and leaves audiences questioning the balance between justice and law.

5. Shahid

Platform: Prime Video

The 2013 film stars Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role and is easily one of his best performances. The film is a biopic of Shahid Azmi, a human rights lawyer who defended wrongfully accused Muslims. Realistic and emotionally moving courtroom sequences.

