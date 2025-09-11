Culpa Nuestra Release: When and Where to Watch the Final Culpables Movie on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has finally released the official trailer of Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), the highly anticipated finale of the record-breaking Spanish romance trilogy. The film, starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 16, 2025, in more than 240 countries and territories.

When and where to watch Culpa Nuestra

Culpa Nuestra will be available to stream only on Amazon Prime Video starting October 16, 2025. It is the third and final part of the Culpables trilogy, based on Mercedes Ron’s best-selling novels. The first film, Culpa Mía (My Fault), released in 2023, followed by Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) in December 2024. Both became global hits, with Culpa Tuya becoming Prime Video’s most-watched international original film.

The series has also inspired an English remake titled My Fault: London, which premiered earlier in 2025.

What to expect from Culpa Nuestra

The official trailer of Culpa Nuestra dropped on September 10, 2025, and has already crossed 200,000 views on Prime Video’s YouTube channel. The one-minute clip shows Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) reuniting at their friends’ wedding after their painful breakup in Culpa Tuya.

The trailer hints at both reconciliation and heartbreak. Noah appears to suggest that their story has reached its end, while Nick struggles with resentment. Both characters seem to have moved on with new partners, but their chemistry remains strong. This sets up the final chapter as an emotional test of whether their love can overcome past wounds.

The film brings back familiar faces including Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Víctor Varona, Eva Ruiz, and Goya Toledo. New additions include Fran Morcillo. Culpa Nuestra is directed by Domingo González, co-written with Sofía Cuenca, and produced by Pokeepsie Films under Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang.

For fans who have followed Noah and Nick’s journey from Culpa Mía to Culpa Tuya, the finale promises to close the trilogy with emotional depth and suspense.

