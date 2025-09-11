‘Your husband left you’: Priya Sachdev TARGETS Karisma Kapoor in Rs 30,000 crore Sunjay Kapur inheritance dispute

A contentious legal dispute has erupted over the Rs 30,000 crore estate of the late businessman, Sunjay Kapur. His widow Priya Sachdev and his ex-wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, are at the center of the dispute, along with Kapur’s children from his first marriage. The matter reached the Delhi High Court this week, where sharp exchanges were made.

Priya Sachdev calls out Karisma Kapoor in court

During the Wednesday, September 10 hearing, Priya Sachdev’s lawyer Rajiv Nayyar made strong remarks against Karisma Kapoor. He alleged that the actor had been “absent from Sunjay’s life for 15 years” and only came forward after his death. “Your husband left you several years ago,” Nayyar told Karisma, referring to her divorce from Sunjay in 2016, as per Hindustan Times.

He further said, “I am his legal wife. The claims of love and affection - where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles in the Supreme Court?”

Priya’s legal team stressed that she is Sunjay’s legally wedded wife and, therefore, entitled to his estate.

Karisma’s children accuse Priya of forging Sunjay Kapur’s will

The legal battle intensified after Karisma’s children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15), filed a plea in the Delhi High Court. They alleged that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, forged their father’s will and excluded them from his inheritance.

According to their petition, Sunjay had “repeatedly assured” them that they would receive a share of his property. However, they claim the final will presented by Priya did not mention them. The will, dated March 21, was introduced by Priya during a family meeting on July 30.

The children have asked the court to stop any transfer or disposal of Sunjay Kapur’s assets until the matter is resolved.

Here’s what the court has asked next

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court directed Priya Sachdev to submit a detailed list of Sunjay Kapur’s movable and immovable assets. The case has now been scheduled for its next hearing on October 9. Karisma Kapoor is not a plaintiff in the case but is representing her children in court.

Sunjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor in 2003, and the couple had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. After a bitter divorce finalized in 2016, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017.

Sunjay, who was the chairman and founder of auto manufacturer Sona Comstar, passed away in June 2025 in London following a heart attack. His estate, reportedly valued at Rs 30,000 crore, is now at the center of one of Delhi’s most high-profile inheritance battles.

