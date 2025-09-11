WATCH: Nayanthara's 'Mommy vibes' at Chennai airport with twin sons Uyir and Ulag win over fans

Lady Superstar Nayanthara was spotted at Chennai airport with her twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, and the video quickly won internet’s heart. The actress radiated warmth as she walked with her little ones, giving fans a rare yet heartwarming glimpse into her life as a mother. Dressed in a relaxed outfit, she balanced her signature grace with the tender protectiveness of motherhood, shielding her children from flashing cameras.

Since welcoming her twins with husband Vignesh Shivan in September 2022 through surrogacy, Nayanthara has often made headlines for cherishing motherhood while staying deeply committed to her career. The family has shared glimpses of special moments, from celebrating milestones together to simply enjoying everyday joys, making her fans admire not just the star on screen but also the doting mom off it.

Nayanthara’s upcoming films

While her off-duty moments showcase her softer side, Nayanthara’s professional life continues to thrive with an exciting lineup of films. Her recent release Test, a Tamil psychological sports drama with R. Madhavan and Siddharth, drew attention for its unique storytelling and marked another powerful choice in her filmography. She also completed work on Dear Students, a bilingual comedy-drama that has already built curiosity among audiences.

One of her most anticipated projects is Mookuthi Amman 2, where she returns to a beloved role in a fantasy comedy that fans have been waiting to see on the big screen. She is also part of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a multi-language film featuring Yash, and is gearing up for other projects like Mannangatti: Since 1960 and a big Telugu entertainer with Chiranjeevi. With such a strong lineup, Nayanthara continues to prove why she remains one of the most bankable and admired stars across Indian cinema.

