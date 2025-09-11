31 actors but no Amitabh Bachchan in SRK’s Om Shanti Om song and reason is Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Om Shanti Om is still one of the most iconic films of Bollywood. The film that stars Shah Rukh Khan and marks the debut of Deepika Padukone is amongst the top favorites of many. The one song that brought almost all the stars under 1 roof was Deewangi. Be it the music or the fact that stars from the 70s, 80s, and 90s all came together and made it a special one. But do you know Amitabh Bachchan could not be a part of it because of a personal commitment?

Farah Khan speaks about shooting Deewangi

In an old BTS video, Farah Khan is speaking about choreographing Deewangi and expresses excitement to bring around 31 stars together for a song. The filmmaker/choreographer revealed that she always dreamt of working with her 70s favorites like Rekha, Dharmendra, Jeetendra and Mithun Chakraborty, and she could fulfil her wish in this song.

Farah then spoke about the few stars who could not make it and named Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Dev Anand in that list. Revealing the reason why Big B could not be present for the shoot, the filmmaker said that he was busy with the wedding of his son Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Farah Khan even went on to reveal that the atmosphere on the set while shooting this song was great. Everyone, including the junior artists, spotboys, and others, were excited to see who would come in next. She added that when Mithun da came in, there was a stampede-like situation on the set. Everyone wanted a picture with him and wanted his autograph.

Khan also took pride in the fact that this would be the first time that fans would get to see Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in a single frame dancing and admitted that it was a different high.

On the work front, earlier this year, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Farah Khan is working on the script of Main Hoon Na 2. It is the sequel of her hit film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao.

