‘My son left me without a roof’: Rani Kapur claims daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev is selling Sunjay Kapur’s estate

Sunjay Kapur’s family dispute has now taken another turn. His mother, Rani Kapur, has joined her grandchildren, Samaira and Kiaan, in challenging the will allegedly left behind by the late businessman. The family has accused Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev, of forging documents and selling his assets. The case is currently being heard in the Delhi High Court.

Rani Kapur alleges being left with nothing

Rani Kapur told the court that she has been left without any share in her late son’s Rs 30,000 crore estate. She alleged that Priya Sachdev excluded her completely and is now moving to sell Sunjay’s properties.

Through her counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, Rani said: “Today, I have nothing. I have written at least 15 emails asking about the will, what are the documents? Not a word has been shared. I have been told that my emails have been compromised. There is something incredibly unholy. Rs 10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine. I am 80 years old. Mother, her vested interest goes into trust. All gone. I am nowhere. Ms Sachdeva (Priya) comes in, and within three months of her getting married, everything goes? My son today leaves me with not a roof on my head.”

Her counsel also claimed in court that Sunjay’s assets were being sold without transparency, as per Hindustan Times.

What do Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan say?

Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (14), have also filed a separate lawsuit against Priya Sachdev. They have claimed that their father’s will is fake. According to their complaint, Sunjay never mentioned any will, nor was it spoken about by Priya or any other person during his lifetime. The siblings said they are fighting for their rightful share in their father’s estate.

The Delhi High Court has directed Priya Sachdev to disclose details of all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur. Priya, however, has maintained that the will already makes provisions for Samaira and Kiaan.

Here’s what makes the case more complicated

Apart from the inheritance dispute, Rani Kapur has also raised questions about her son’s sudden death. Sunjay Kapur died in June 2025 in London after a heart attack. Rani has written to UK authorities, demanding a probe into possible murder, conspiracy, and financial fraud, ruling out natural causes.

Sunjay Kapur, who was married to Priya Sachdev since 2017 and to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, was the founder and chairman of auto manufacturer Sona Comstar. His estate is estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore.

