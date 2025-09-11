Why is Su From So’s Tamil dub unavailable on OTT? Here’s what we know

Su From So is a Kannada-language movie starring Shaneel Gautham and JP Thuminad in the lead roles. The horror comedy drama is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar.

However, the streaming platform has only provided dubbed versions in Telugu and Malayalam, while the Tamil version is notably missing. Although not confirmed, there may be a specific reason for it.

Is Su From So being remade in Tamil?

According to ongoing buzz in the Kollywood cinema circle, Su From So’s Tamil remake rights have been sold to a Tamil producer. This likely explains the absence of a dubbed version on the OTT platform. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Details about Su From So

Su From So is set against the background of a coastal village in Karnataka. The story explores the life of Ashoka, a youngster who develops a crush on a girl from his village. However, due to a series of misunderstandings, he is rumored to be possessed by the spirit of Sulochana from Someshwara village.

As the rumor spreads around the village like a wildfire, several chaotic yet comedic moments unfold, with the villagers doing their best to exorcise the spirit from him.

Directed by JP Thuminad, Su From So features himself with actors like Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and more. Raj B Shetty also plays a cameo appearance apart from bankrolling the cinematic venture.

The film’s musical tracks were composed by Sumedh K, while the background scores were crafted by Sandeep Thulasidas, an associate of Sushin Shyam. S Chandrasekaran handled the cinematography, and Nithin Shetty served as the editor.

Looking ahead, Raj B Shetty will appear alongside Shiva Rajkumar and Upendra Rao in the upcoming movie 45.

The Kannada actor is also part of Bobby Deol's Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film follows the story of Samar, an aging television star whose life turns upside down when his ex returns into his life, while a corrupt system is determined to keep him in jail.

Apart from Deol and Raj, the movie also has Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, and more in key roles.

