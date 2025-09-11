Abhishek Bachchan hilariously explains why he avoids shopping with his mom Jaya Bachchan: 'I was traumatically dressed...'

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most successful actors in the industry, who is often dressed in a subtle yet stylish manner. The movie star, who recently won the Best Actor award at the Melbourne Film Festival, revealed that he chooses his father, Amitabh Bachchan, to go shopping with, rather than his mother.

During an interview with the media portal, the father of one was asked to make a choice between his superstar parents: with whom would he have food, and with whom would he step out to shop?

The Dhoom actor, in his reply, went on to recall an embarrassing moment from his childhood, which left the audience laughing hard.

Abhishek Bachchan reveals his pick from his parents to go shopping with

While in talks with the media portal, Bachchan shared that he would go out shopping with his father and would eat food with his mother, Jaya Bachchan. As for the reason, the actor revealed, "I am my parents’ only son. I am the younger sibling between my sister and myself. I was traumatically dressed by my mother until the age of 12.”

The Dasvi actor added, “I never go shopping with my mother. I prefer that she is Bengali. So, Bengalis make the best food, right? So, I prefer to be with my mother for food and with my dad for shopping."

Abhishek shares a personal yet different bond with both of his parents, and his closeness is often witnessed by the fans of the Bachchan family onscreen.

On the work front, the actor impressed the audience with his performances in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want to Talk and Kaalidhar Laapataa. Abhishek Bachchan will next appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence on divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'When you have a family, these things...'