Sarkeet OTT Release: When and where to watch Asif Ali starrer family drama online

Asif Ali starrer family drama Sarkeet hit the big screens on May 8, 2025. Following its theatrical run, the movie is finally set to release on OTT. More information about the film’s streaming is outlined below.

When and where to watch Sarkeet

Sarkeet is slated to begin streaming on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX on September 26, 2025. The official update about its streaming was announced by the platform via its social media handle.

Official promo and plot of Sarkeet

Sarkeet is a family drama that revolves around a Malayali couple living in the UAE. As they struggle to raise their son, who has ADHD, an unemployed man enters their lives.

How this person becomes a catalyst for change, bringing all of them through unexpected challenges, serves as the central narrative of the story.

Cast and crew of Sarkeet

Sarkeet is headlined by Asif Ali, with All We Imagine As Light fame Divya Prabha and Deepak Parambol appearing as co-leads. Additionally, actors Orhan Hyder, Remya Suresh, Swathi Das Prabhu, Prasanth Alexander, and more play key roles in the film.

Written and directed by Thamar KV, the film marks the director’s second cinematic venture after 1001 Nunakal. The movie was produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films.

Sarkeet’s musical tracks and background scores were composed by 96 fame Govind Vasantha. While Aeyaz handled the cinematography, Hridayapoorvam and Premalu actor Sangeeth Pratap served as the editor. The film was shot entirely in the United Arab Emirates.

Asif Ali’s next movie

Asif Ali is slated to appear next in the lead role for Mirage, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The psychological thriller, which has Aparna Balamurali as the co-lead, also stars Hakim Shahjahan, Deepak Parambol, Hannah Reji Koshy, and more in pivotal roles.

The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on September 19, 2025, and the trailer will be officially released by Mohanlal on September 12, 2025.

