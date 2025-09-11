Ahaan Panday says his tribute to Virat Kohli in Saiyaara was a difficult task: 'I completely surrendered’

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda hit it out of the park with their brilliant performances in the recently released Saiyaara. The movie has been running in theaters for more than 50 days now, and amid the praises, the actor has opened up about filming one of the heartwrenching scenes of the film.

Panday, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, shared that he had completely surrendered himself to the director before filming the cricket pitch scene with his co-star.

The particular scene stuck with the audience, as it created an emotional impact through its strong dialogs and background score and also had a King Kohli reference.

Ahaan Panday reflects on his emotional scene with Aneet Padda

While sitting down for a conversation with the media portal, the debutant shared, “For the character, I had to tap into things before. During the auditioning process, we'd always create the scenes, so when I was on set, I just let go of everything. I had to let go of the habit of directing myself. I completely surrendered and submitted to sir.”

Panday further added, “I didn't plan anything; we'd just learn the lines on the way because we wanted to be raw and real. We'd learn 80 percent of the lines, because we didn't want it to be very mechanical. There were a couple of days where I was like, 'I have to go back to that; I have to rehearse,' but the greatest thing was Mohit sir trusted us so much.”

In the scene, Ahaan pays special tribute to Virat Kohli. Furthermore, his character, Krish, seeks Vaani's support after breaking down upon learning of his father's condition.

After a successful run at the box office, Saiyaara is set to hit digital screens in the upcoming days. The movie will be available to stream on Netflix from September 12, 2025.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara OTT release: Fans demand uncut version of Mohit Suri directorial after deleted scenes from movie go viral