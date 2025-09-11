Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Relationship Timeline: Power Couple Breaks Up After 5 Years of Dating and 1-Year Engagement

American former snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev have been one of the most loved sportsperson-actor couples for a long time. A source close to them revealed to PEOPLE, "It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another." Recently, the actress was spotted at the Eternity premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival without her engagement ring, sparking speculation. She also unpinned her engagement post on her Instagram account, after having it at the top of her feed for the past year.

After initially crossing paths in 2012 at an awards show, the couple began dating at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and then moved in together. However, according to a report, the couple recently split. They were spotted arm-in-arm as recently as August 31, hanging out together while running errands. Check out their relationship timeline from strangers to boyfriend-girlfriend and engagement, to break-up in 5 years.

Unexpected meet-cute at an awards show (2012)

The two grazed shoulders at an event in 2012; however, neither was aware of what the future held for them, and they went on with their lives, with Nina Dobrev being deeply in love with The Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder at the time.

Florida event by Tony Robbins (2019)

Seven years went by, and the two did not meet again before getting acquainted with each other at a gig in 2019, where they both gave presentations. The snowboarder is said to have admitted to ‘not knowing anything about her’ before dinner, where everyone at the restaurant was desperate to get a photo with her. A fun evening later, there was no looking back, as they quickly got close and began dating soon after.

Sharing the details of their meeting, Shaun White previously revealed how the actor worked her charm to get a table at an establishment and surprise him with her popularity.

Moving in together (Late 2019-2020)

The duo made the best of the pandemic and decided to try living together, taking a fast-paced route for their relationship. "Through the pandemic, she was a lifesaver — she really made that time in my life special," the sportsman was quoted as saying.

Bike rides and secret tattoos (March 2020)

They first sparked dating rumors after being spotted riding bikes in Malibu, California. Their relationship was almost confirmed as the actress demonstrated her technique to wash hands during the pandemic by using her beau’s arms instead, and an ink on his arm gave it away.

Instagram official (May 2020)

The duo announced their romance to the world on May 28, 2020, when she gave him a quarantine haircut. "Adding to resume: hairdresser,” she wrote, and "My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did”, he replied, eliciting awws from all around the world.

Final sprint, Olympics (2022)

The actress supported the athlete at his last Olympics run, where he finished fourth in the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe, which was followed by his retirement.

From roads to red carpets (May 2022)

The couple finally made their highly anticipated red carpet debut at the Top Gun: Maverick film premiere in London. In the past 2 years of them drooling over each other on social media and spending countless holidays together, their first red carpet appearance became a relationship highlight. They continued to grace many events with each other thereafter, with public outings becoming a staple in their relationship.

Introduction to Family (December 2022)

The two were spotted going on a trip to Mexico surrounded by their loved ones, proving just how close they had gotten in the last few years.

Engagement (October 2024)

Shaun White popped the big question to his lady love during a dinner at The Golden Swan in New York City and announced it on October 30.

Enjoying the Love (March 2025)

Five months on, Nina Dobrev spoke about the plans for their wedding and why they were taking it slow. Talking to E! News, she said, “I really want to enjoy it and not rush the process.”

No Ring (September 2025)

A week after being spotted in Los Angeles holding hands, the Degrassi actress was spotted without her engagement ring at TIFF while walking the red carpet. Rumors surfaced, but nothing was confirmed from the two stars’ end.

Official split (September 11, 2025)

A source revealed that the two mutually parted ways despite it being a tough call to take. They have not yet commented on the same.

