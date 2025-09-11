Christy Trailer: Sydney Sweeney’s Rugged and Brutal Boxing Biopic Locks November 7 Premiere

A frontrunner for the Oscars is here, and it’s starring none other than the Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. Following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Christy, based on the real-life boxing star Christy Martin, received a standing ovation and praise from critics for the lead actress’s raw portrayal of the sportsperson’s life. Now, Black Bear Pictures has released the trailer for Christy, confirming its theatrical release on November 7.

Sydney Sweeney Knocks It Out With a Big Punch in Christy

Based on the life of International Boxing Hall of Fame icon Christy Martin, Sydney Sweeney embodies the titular boxer in the newly released trailer. It runs over the many highlights of the film, from the tough, heartbreaking moments while training to personal life and global fame, it follows the gritty events that she had to endure on her path to success. The movie also stars Katy O’Brian, Merritt Wever, Ben Foster, Ethan Embry, Chad L. Coleman, Valyn Hall, and Tony Cavalero in pivotal roles.

Her struggle against the system, including her family, trainers, and others that she meets during her climb to the top, has been displayed in the trailer, showcasing the many good and the not-so-good moments from her life. Check out the trailer below.

It brings forth the direction of David Michôd, who co-wrote the film with Mirrah Foulkes, based on a story by Katherine Fugate. It is said that Sydney Sweeney gained 30 pounds for the role of Christy and would rely on many fillings of local delicacies, including fast food, to bring her to the desired look and feel of the character. She has been praised far and wide for her acting, with many calling it a career-defining project for the actress. Her commitment to the role, including the sheer training to turn into a boxer, has come alive on the screen.

