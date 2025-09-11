Govinda’s wife Ssunita Ahuja says, Sonali Bendre was only actress he never flirted with; rates his loyalty

Govinda’s wife, Ssunita Ahuja, brought nostalgia, humour, and candid revelations to COLORS’ reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. Sharing the stage with actress Sonali Bendre, Sunita gave fans a mix of Govinda memories and light-hearted fun, leaving the audience entertained throughout.

The evening began with comedian Munawar Faruqui trying to pull Ssunita into a dance. Ssunita, known for her quick wit, immediately responded, “Main teri Biwi No. 1 thodi hu jo tu mere saath dance kar raha hai!” setting the tone for an evening filled with laughter.

Ssunita Ahuja reveals Govinda’s untold truth

The highlight of the episode came when Ssunita Ahuja revealed a playful secret about her husband Govinda. While he was known for charming and flirting with many of his co-stars, there was one actress he never crossed that line with - Sonali Bendre.

“While Govinda may have flirted with many, Sonali hi bach gayi bas!” Ssunita confessed, leaving both the contestants and the audience in splits. Sonali, who was present on stage, blushed at the revelation.

To add to the nostalgia, Ssunita unveiled a life-sized standee of Govinda. The entire stage broke into a dance session on the actor’s hit song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha, with Sonali, Ssunita, and the contestants joining in. Comedian Sudesh Lehri added more fun by hiding behind the standee, mimicking Govinda, and playfully slapping actor Abhishek Kumar, which kept the audience laughing.

Here’s how Ssunita rated Govinda as a husband

The laughter continued in the “marital report card” segment when Isha Malviya asked Ssunita to rate her husband on different qualities. Known for his forgetfulness, Govinda received a 7 for responsibility. But the surprise came when Ssunita mischievously rated his loyalty a 6, once again leaving everyone laughing.

Reflecting on her appearance, Ssunita shared, “Being on Pati Patni Aur Panga was like taking a beautiful walk down memory lane, filled with nostalgia and laughter. I loved dancing to Govinda’s songs again, sharing the stage with Sonali, and enjoying the playful energy of so many lovely jodis.”

She added, “Spending that time with Sonali was extra special - we laughed and remembered fun moments from the past. It was truly special to relive those moments, share a few untold truths, and celebrate the Govinda-style entertainment that has always been such a big part of my life.”

