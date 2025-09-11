Man of Tomorrow: Will Superman and Lex Luthor Join Hands to Fight ‘Much Bigger Threat’ in Upcoming Sequel? James Gunn Reveals

Superman’s sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is in the works at the DC studios, and amid the anticipation, James Gunn has revealed what the fans can expect from the upcoming film. The movie was announced by the DC head soon after the David Corenswet starrer hit the screens, and he shared with the audience that the actor will return to reprise his role of the superhero.

Previously, Gunn shared an animated picture of Superman and Lex Luthor, followed by Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, who also reposted the photo. In the caption, the DC boss shared the title and the release date.

What can fans expect from Man of Tomorrow?

James Gunn made an appearance on the latest episode of Howard Stern’s podcast, where he revealed that the fans could see Superman and Lex Luthor coming together to fight a bigger threat. The director explained, “It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat.”

The filmmaker added, “It’s more complicated than that but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I loved working with Nicholas Hoult.”

Gunn went on to share that he could relate to the character of Lex Luthor and hence wanted to create something with both Corenswet and Hoult’s characters coming together.

According to media reports, Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane is also rumored to join the rest of the cast members. The movie is expected to go on floors in April 2026.

Meanwhile, Superman proved to be a successful kickstart to the DC universe and has been carried forward by Peacemaker season 2. The studios have got multiple projects lined up, which also include Supergirl, Clayface, and Lanterns.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

