HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk allegedly aware and involved in sharing controversial internal documents; Report

HYBE’s internal documents have recently been released in the audit which included controversial takes on other K-pop groups. However, allegedly Bang Si Hyuk, Chairman and Founder of HYBE, was involved in the internal distribution of the report. HYBE’s current CEO Lee Jae Sang has acknowledged the report’s creation and issued a formal apology.

On October 29, 2024, the South Korean news outlet, Ilgan Sports reported that Bang Si Hyuk had directly participated in the process of sending the document to HYBE and its subsidiary labels’ top-level executives. The report indicates that the founder instructed that a newly appointed executive be added to the recipients of the document.

Although it remains unclear whether Bang Si Hyuk directly ordered the report’s creation, his involvement in distributing a document containing provocative and demeaning content has drawn criticism. Many argue that he cannot escape accountability, as he allowed such a report to be circulated among senior executives.

On the same day, CEO Lee Jae Sang posted an apology on HYBE’s official website, acknowledging the inappropriate nature of the document. “I deeply regret that provocative and crude expressions directed at K-pop artists were included, along with the subjective opinions and evaluations of the author. I take full responsibility on behalf of the company,” he said.

Advertisement

HYBE also announced the dismissal of Kang, the individual responsible for preparing the ‘Weekly Music Industry Report,’ and confirmed that the reports would no longer be produced. However, with Bang Si Hyuk’s involvement now exposed, some speculate that the company’s actions may merely be an attempt to shift blame onto others.

On October 24, 2024, the report was revealed by Min Hyung Bae, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea during a parliamentary audit. The document included offensive remarks about the appearances of idols, such as: ‘They debuted at an age when everyone looks their worst,’ ‘Their features don’t stand out, and they’ve undergone too much plastic surgery,’ and ‘most of the members are shockingly unattractive.’

HYBE clarified that the report was intended for internal reference only, explaining that it was a compilation of public opinions and trends from online communities and social media. The company emphasized that the content does not reflect the company’s official stance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jun Ji Hyun in discussions to lead new zombie movie Grove by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho; report