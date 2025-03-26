'I miss you': fromis_9 begins new era at ASND post PLEDIS Ent exit, to continue using group name outside HYBE?

Song Ha Young, Park Jiwon, Lee Nagyung, Lee Chaeyoung, and Baek Ji Heon, 5 members of fromis_9, have officially started a new chapter in their careers by joining the recently formed label ASND (Ascend). The all-female group has shared their first introductory video on ASND's X account (which was formerly known as Twitter). However, the pressing question still stands: will the group stick with their current name or change it to something else now that they are under new management? Notably, another HYBE group, NewJeans changed their name to NJZ after cutting ties with ADOR.

ASND teased the comeback on March 26, 2025, with a 28-second teaser video posted on their official social media account. The group's name in both Korean and English was included in the caption of the photo, along with the hashtag "(#fromis_9)". "It's hard to describe in just one word, but we're embracing a new beginning," and "It feels so calm and heartfelt" are among the five members' sincere reflections in the video. The video ends with the heartfelt words, "I miss you."

The teaser immediately sparked excitement across social media, with fans expressing their joy and support. Comments poured in, including messages like "fromis_9 is back on track," "I’m in tears," and "They kept the name!" One fan affectionately welcomed their return, writing, "Welcome back, our queens."

Back in January 2025, ASND disclosed that they were still in talks with PLEDIS Entertainment (fromis_9's former agency), about using the name fromis_9 going forward. However, ASND has not yet commented on this topic, and even PLEDIS Ent didn't share any information regarding the name change.

fromis_9 originally formed in 2017 through the Mnet reality show Idol School and debuted in January 2018 with eight members: Roh Ji Sun, Song Ha Young, Lee Sae Rom, Lee Chae Young, Lee Na Gyung, Park Ji Won, Lee Seo Yeon, Baek Ji Heon, and Jang Gyu Ri. After six years under PLEDIS Entertainment (sister company of HYBE), their contracts officially concluded on December 31, 2023.

Following the contract expiration, the group split into two paths. While five members transitioned to ASND, the remaining three—Lee Seo Yeon, Roh Ji Sun, and Lee Seo Yeon—chose to pursue solo careers. Notably, Lee Seo Yeon is preparing for her debut as an actress.