Cruz Beckham and Girlfriend Jackie Apostel Pack on PDA at Amalfi Coast: All About Star Couple with 10-Year Age Gap

After a music festival spotting in June 2024, Cruz Beckham, the youngest of the lot, and Jackie Apostel are showing off their young romance in Italy. In reports from August 21, the couple was snapped having a jolly good time on a yacht, giggling about and inclining to some R-rated skinship. Dressed scarcely, the British footballer’s youngest son took to a speed boat run and then returned to continue frolicking around with his lady love.

Advertisement

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel Leave Nothing to Imagination

The duo was first seen together in June 2024 while attending the Glastonbury Music Festival together, post which they made it Instagram official in October 2024, which marked the Brazilian singer’s 29th birthday. Cruz Beckham wrote a sweet confession for her, “I love you” and “Happy birthday xx” over a photo of Jackie Apostel. Their Instagram exchange continued with multiple rounds, confirming their relationship.

Since the start of the year, the two have been spotted on multiple dates, being photographed hand-in-hand while in France and around the world. They’ve made two appearances at the Paris Fashion Week, even attending music events and parties together. However, it is their most recent outing in Italy that has invited chatter, jealousy, and ire all together over their extreme PDA on the yacht. At 19 years old, Cruz Beckham’s older girlfriend has come under scrutiny for their behavior around each other, including the latest spotting where their hands couldn’t stay to themselves.

Advertisement

Many are even arguing that since it was a private vacation, the two are free to do as they please, while others are attributing it to the presence of paparazzi. As the Beckhams reel from their differences with their oldest son, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, who recently renewed their vows without any one from his immediate family present, the youngest couple seems to be taking on the task of keeping the world engaged with their romance.

ALSO READ: Has Brooklyn Beckham Become Puppet to Nicola Peltz? Report Claims He Does Everything His Wife Says