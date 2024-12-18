Kim Seon Ho to leave SALT Entertainment in Feb 2025 after 6-year contract; in talks to join Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won's agency

Kim Seon Ho, known for his roles in Start Up, The Childe, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and more, is gearing up for a new beginning in his acting career. As per the latest update, the actor is set to part ways with his current agency in February. After that, he will possibly sign with HighZium Studio, a leading management company known for housing Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won, and more.

On December 17, a Korean media outlet reported that Kim Seon Ho had ended his 6-year contract with SALT Entertainment and is now set to join HighZium Studio. On December 18, SALT Entertainment confirmed the news, stating that the actor's exclusive contract with them will expire in February 2025. After long discussions, he decided to part ways with the agency amicably after his contract ends next year.

Meanwhile, an additional report claimed that The Childe star is currently exploring partnership opportunities with HighZium CEO Hwang Ki Yong, who he first met while working on his 2020 drama Start-Up.

Regarding this, HighZium Studio stated, "While it is true that we recently met with actor Kim Seon Ho, no decision has been made about signing a contract.” This agency is known for housing popular actors like Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won, Go Bo Gyeol, Lim Cheol Soo, Han Jee Won, and more.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho joined SALT Entertainment back in 2018 following the success of 100 Days My Prince.

Having started his career in the theaters. Kim Seon Ho soon transitioned into a screen actor. At the beginning of 2017, he made his TV debut with a role in the KBS2 office drama Godd Manager. In the following years, he continued to build his filmography with roles in Strongest Deliveryman, Two Cops, 100 Days My Prince, and more. In 2019, he bagged the main role in Welcome to Waikiki 2 alongside Lee Yi Kyung, Shin Hyun Soo, and Moon Ga Young. Although the season received mixed reviews from the viewers, it marked the big breakthrough Kim Seon Ho needed in his career.

The next year, he rose to mainstream stardom with his lead role in Start-Up. Some of his other works are Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, The Childe, The Tyrant, and more.

