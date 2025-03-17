Kim Sae Ron’s father claims nonstop calls and messages from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST defending their stance

Kim Sae Ron’s parents have once again shared details through the Garosero Research Institute YouTube channel, expressing their frustration with Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST. Her father revealed that the agency had repeatedly pressured them to make contact.

He also voiced his disappointment, stating that the agency and others involved were refusing to acknowledge their role in the situation.

Kim Sae Ron's father revealed call logs showing that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency persistently contacted him and his family, asking to speak with him directly. The agency apologizes for any concerns caused and requests an opportunity to explain the situation personally.

In response, Kim Sae Ron’s father initially stated that he would contact them on Monday, but despite this, the agency continued to reach out. Later, when they contacted him again, he explained that he was working and would call them later that night.

After the news surfaced on The Qoo, netizens criticized the agency for repeatedly contacting and pressuring the bereaved family. Many were unimpressed with GOLDMEDALIST’s actions, pointing out their persistent attempts to communicate contradicted their earlier strong legal stance.

They also questioned why the agency was now eager to talk after allegedly ignoring Kim Sae Ron’s past efforts to reach out.

On March 16, Kim Sae Ron’s family released an official statement through the Garosero Research Institute YouTube channel, addressing the two statements made by GOLDMEDALIST.

Advertisement

Kim Sae Ron's family refuted the GOLDMEDALIST's claims, stating that no company member had informed Sae Ron that sending certified mail was standard procedure due to the embezzlement issue.

Instead, the family claimed that after receiving the certified mail, Kim Sae Ron attempted to contact company representatives individually, but none of them answered or responded.

This revelation sparked further criticism from the public, with many questioning the agency’s treatment of Kim Sae Ron and her family.

Netizens also pointed out that neither Kim Soo Hyun nor any representatives from his agency attended Kim Sae Ron’s funeral, which added to the growing backlash.

As the controversy unfolds, public sentiment seems to be turning against Kim Soo Hyun and his agency. With more details emerging, the situation remains tense, and many are closely following any further developments.