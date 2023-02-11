Korean Zombie Series and movies to watch this year

Korean zombie series and movies have been popular for quite some time now. Since zombie thrillers are one of the most famous cult film subgenres, it is only natural for them to have a massive viewership. Their popularity can be attributed to a variety of different factors. For starters, a lot of Korean zombie web series are thrilling rather than petrifying. These series beautifully depict a desperate urge to fight back and survive.

Korean zombie series and movies have successfully made a name amongst global audiences. Train to Busan, a massive hit itself, was just a trailer to what South Korea is capable of when it comes to creating a zombie apocalypse universe. Below is a list of 13 Korean zombie web series and movies that you must watch this year.