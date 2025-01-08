Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Aram, Kim Young Dae confirmed for upcoming women-centric drama Let's Go to the Moon; know premiere date

MBC recently unveiled its 2025 drama lineup, confirming the cast of Let's Go to the Moon. Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Aram will lead the romance comedy Let's Go to the Moon and Kim Young Dae will be seen in an important supporting role.

Helmed by director Oh Da Young, the 12-episode drama follows three women, struggling with their financial situation. Among them, Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) is an employee of the public relations and marketing team of Marron Confectionery, who did not land the job through the company’s regular recruitment process. Fed up with her dull and hopeless life, she decides to escape on a special journey and screams, 'Let's go to the moon'.

Another employee of the management support team, Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran), also lives a hopeless life. She was also recruited for the job in a similar non-regular manner. She is someone who spends her life only thinking about various ways of making money. It is because some incident of her past shook her life to its core.

The third hopeless woman in the drama, Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram), was also recruited in an offbeat manner by the accounting team of the company. She lives by the motto, "Let your left hand use the money your right hand spent."

Here's the complete MBC drama list for 2025:

Let's Go to the Moon also features Kim Young Dae in a significant supporting role. He plays Ham Ji Woo, a well-natured second-generation chaebol. He is good at his job, but Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) helps him unlock his hidden dreams and what he actually wants to do in life.

Kim Young Dae received widespread fame as Gong Tae Sung of Shooting Stars (2022). He also received acclaim for his latest project, No Gain No Love (2024), starring opposite Shin Min A.

On October 25, JTBC Entertainment News reported that the four actors are in talks to join the project Let's Go to the Moon. Since then, the anticipation of the disclosing of its release date has been going on ever since. The K-drama will air from July 27 to August 2, 2025, every Friday and Saturday.

