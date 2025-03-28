MONSTA X's Minhyuk’s relationship with popular influencer Sung Su In reportedly confirmed; fans say, ‘If she breaks…’

The personal lives of K-pop idols remain one of the most scrutinized topics in the entertainment industry, and recently MONSTA X’s Minhyuk has found himself at the center of dating rumors. Speculation surrounding his love life first surfaced when an anonymous X account claimed that the idol was in a relationship with a well-known influencer. The account shared alleged photos and videos of Minhyuk meeting with his rumored girlfriend, adding fuel to the growing speculation.

Shortly after the claims gained traction online, Korean media outlet SWAY released a report on March 28, 2025, stating that Minhyuk and the influencer, Sung Su In, have been dating for some time. According to the report, the two had been acquainted for over a decade, maintaining a long-standing friendship before their relationship turned romantic.

The outlet further claimed that the couple frequently visits well-known restaurants and entertainment districts in South Korea, allegedly engaging in public dates without much concern for secrecy. Additionally, they were reported to have been seen wearing matching accessories, a common sign among celebrity couples.

In the wake of these reports, the rumored girlfriend’s social media activity added another layer of intrigue. Sung Su In, who boasts over 90,000 followers on Instagram, reportedly unfollowed Minhyuk after the dating rumors surfaced. Soon after, fans noticed that she had removed certain posts from her Instagram and seemingly attempted to erase traces of their relationship from the public eye.

However, what caught the most attention was a firm message she posted on her Instagram story. In the post, she warned against the spread of false rumors and malicious comments, adding that legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the news of Minhyuk’s alleged romance has sparked intense debate among fans and netizens. While some are thrilled at the possibility of him being in a happy relationship, others feel that the situation was poorly handled on his part. Many fans have voiced concerns over claims that Minhyuk did not attempt to keep his dating life private, an expectation that is still prevalent in K-pop culture.

Adding to the controversy are allegations that Minhyuk brought his girlfriend to official schedules, something that many fans found unprofessional. Some argue that idols should separate their personal and professional lives, as their public image and career could be affected by such revelations. On the other hand, there is also a significant portion of fans who believe that Minhyuk has every right to date freely, just like anyone else.

Supporters have argued that idols should not be forced to hide their relationships out of fear of backlash, emphasizing that his personal life should not overshadow his hard work and dedication as an artist.

As discussions continue to spread online, Starship Entertainment, the agency representing MONSTA X, has yet to make an official statement regarding Minhyuk’s dating rumors. The lack of response has left fans eagerly awaiting clarification, with some speculating that the agency may either confirm or deny the news in the coming days.