Moving Ep 14-15 Review: Kim Sung Kyun marvels as ‘monster’, Go Yoon Jung and Lee Jung Ha strengthen bond

Name: Moving

Premiere date: August 9, 2023

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Ryoo Seung Bum, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Do Hoon

Director: Park In Je

Writer: Kang Full (Based on Kang Full’s webtoon of the same name)

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller, Mystery, Action

No. of Episodes: 20

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu

Moving storyline

Following two generations of normal people armed with superpowers, the show follows the lives of them being discovered by a mastermind who is a part of the ANSP (later known as NIS) as he used petty tricks to strong-arm them into joining the country’s special task force. The story begins in the present year when a set of three high schoolers find themselves equipped with powers setting themselves apart from their peers. As their parents, who have been in hiding, try to further keep the skills of their children under wraps, outside forces try their best to poach them. Unbeknownst to them, they end up all at the same school, run by the man behind the mission and face challenges in hiding their identities.

Watch Moving teaser

Moving Ep 14-15 Review

The show turned its focus to the third child and his father aka Kim Do Hoon’s Lee Ganghoon and Kim Sung Kyun as Lee Jaeman. The duo is much different than the rest with the father being a two-time ex-convict and the son almost completely falling into the vicious trap of the NIS while trying to save his family. Kim Sung Kyung embodies the role of a mentally ill man with exceptionally great strength and speed very well as he portrays complex emotions with careful expressions. The story of the duo is one that will surely tug at the heartstrings of many who may come through expecting sap but be left with the story of inspirational figures who want nothing but the best for their loved ones.

Ryu Seung Ryong as Jang Juwon once again takes the crown for being a force to be reckoned with, thanks to his undeniable presence on the screen. As Moving returns to the present day with Go Yoon Jung’s Jang Heesoo and Lee Jung Ha’s Kim Bongseok manoeuvring through the latter’s interest in her, they get more adorable by the minute. Simultaneously, their parents who used to be fellow black ops agents, are headed to their school for a showdown with the sports teacher who seems to be aware of the NIS’ intentions, even going so far as aiding them alongside the strangely suspicious homeroom teacher of the two. Meanwhile, Lee Ganghoon already seems to have turned himself into the hands of the NIS’ development project not realising the harm it may present to him with the hopes of having his father’s criminal record wiped off.

Advertisement

Danger getting closer to Jang Heesoo and Kim Bongseok as they have fun unaware of the man observing and following them, the upcoming episodes possess a lot of interesting angles.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Moving Ep 11-13 Review: Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo are the perfect team, Ryu Seung Ryong finds love