Mr. Househusband Season 2 star Lee Hee Chul passes away at 40 due to cardiac arrest; industry pays condolences

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Lee Hee Chul tragically passed away at 40 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. He was a popular variety show star who appeared on Mr. Househusband Season 2. He was also known for his social media presence. His close friends have paid their condolences, remembering him through his works.

On January 8, the younger brother of Lee Hee Chul announced that he had taken his last breath. It was reported that on January 7, he passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest. He was undergoing treatment at a University hospital in Seoul but couldn't be saved. It has been revealed that a week earlier, he had been admitted to hospital for a chronic illness. His funeral will take place at 5 AM KST on January 10 at Suwon City Yeon Crematorium. His funeral home has been set up at the Soonchunhyang Seoul Hospital funeral hall.

His brother penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, with a picture of him at the funeral hall. "He cherished and prioritized everyone around him as much as he did his family. Though he seemed strong, he was gentler than anyone else," Lee Hee Chul's younger brother wrote.

Meanwhile, the whole industry is mourning his sudden death. Hwangbo, 2NE1's Sandara Park, comedian Jinju, Pungja, and more have expressed their sorrow. Actor Jung Il Woo also paid his heartfelt condolences. On his Instagram story, he shared his picture, writing, "What should I do if my pretty brother leaves like this? Wait a minute, let's meet again and talk. Thank you very much. Angel Lee Hee Chul, rest in peace."

Apart from his broadcasting career, Lee Hee Chul was also known as the visual director of the girl group CLASS:y, which was formed through the MBC survival show My Teenage Girl. He was also the CEO of a restaurant in Seoul.

We pay our heartfelt condolences to his family!

