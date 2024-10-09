Napoli Matfia crowned as ultimate winner of Culinary Class Wars; apologizes for ‘arrogant’ jabs towards Edward Lee

Culinary Class Wars has finally come to an end following the airing of its final episode where Napoli Matfia was announced the winner after a fierce battle with Edward Lee. However, amidst the competition, the contestant could be seen making cheeky comment towards his opponent. He took to his social media account and apologized for his behavior.

On October 8, 2024, Napoli Maftfia, aka Chef Kwon Seong Joon, took to Instagram and shared a post with fellow contestant Eward Lee. In the post, he apologized to Edward Lee for his remark about ‘crushing him,’ which was meant as a motivational push, as they were both exhausted by the final round. However, he now realizes it came across as arrogant and reckless. Moreover, he also revealed that most of his comments praising Edward had been edited out of the broadcast.

Additionally, the chef stated that during the Tofu Hell challenge, he honestly believed Edward Lee, Chef Triple Star, and Chef Cooking Maniac were unbeatable opponents. To avoid feeling intimidated or discouraged, he ended up putting on a bit of bravado. Watching himself on the broadcast later, he saw much arrogance and shortcomings, which gave him a chance to reflect.

Napoli Matfia and Edward Lee have been confirmed to appear in the new episode of You Quiz on the Block, and stills from the show were released. Anticipation among fans has been growing about what behind-the-scenes stories the chefs will share when they meet with Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho.

Culinary Class Wars is a cooking contest where a total of 100 chefs arrive to prove their skills and win 300 million KRW. The contestants were split into two groups: 20 experienced chefs, known as the White Spoons, who competed using their real names, and 80 less experienced contestants, labeled as the Black Spoons, who participated under aliases. The show was judged by veteran chef, Paik Jong Won, and the only Michelin 3-star chef in Korea, Anh Sung Jae.

The 20 White Spoons competing in the show were Ahn You Seong; Bang Ki Su; Cho Eun Ju; Choi Hyun Seok; Choi Ji Hyung; Choi Kang Rok; Edward Lee; Fabrizio Ferrari; Hwang Jin Seon; Jang Ho Joon; Jung Ji Sun; Joseph Lidgerwood; Kim Do Yun; Kim Seung Min; Lee Young Suk; Lu Chinglai; Nam Jeong Seok; Oh Se Deuk; Park Joon Woo, and Seonkyoung Longest.

