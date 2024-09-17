NCT’s Taeyong deletes Instagram post after unintentionally sharing PICS flipping off sister for 'ignoring' him

NCT’s Taeyong is known for having a close relationship with his sister and sharing many moments of quality time together. He recently made an Instagram post where he had a funny conversation with his sibling. However, in the screenshot, pictures of himself flipping off his sister were also accidentally included and quickly went viral all over the internet.

On September 17, 2024, NCT’s Taeyong uploaded a picture on his personal Instagram profile where he is having a conversation with his sister, or not! His sibling booked train tickets for him to see his family during the Chuseok holidays and booked him premium seats. However, after many messages, there was no reply and he had to sit in the folding chairs next to the luggage department despite having a luxurious ride.

After getting ignored for the longest time, Taeyong sent a few pictures to his sister as well where he can be seen flipping her off. Initially, fans found the interaction extremely funny, as fighting and cursing among siblings is a common occurrence. However, a few antis took it the wrong way and started to create a controversy out of the harmless situation. The artist ended up deleting the picture from his profile.

Moreover, the NCT leader also uploaded a story of a dinosaur and captioned it as ‘Tyrannosaurus... If you take the T out of "Tyrannosaurus", you get "Y-ranosaurus.’ It can be assumed that it is a dig at his antis for having dated opinions and making a molehill out of nothing.

Taeyong made his debut as a K-pop idol with NCT and subsequently became a permanent member of NCT 127 alongside Jaehyun, Yuta, Mark, Johnny, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Johnny, and Haechan. However, the artist released his first solo album, SHALALA, back in 2023.

The idol’s second solo album, TAP, was released on February 26, 2024, along with the music video for the title track. The concept is related to showcasing an alternate ego that Taeyong possesses that no one has seen before. Moreover, he held his first solo concert called TY TRACK at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

Moreover, the artist will also be releasing his first concert film, Taeyong: TY TRACK which will be released in South Korea on September 25, 2024, with global screenings on October 16 and 19, 2024, and in Japan on October 18, 2024.

