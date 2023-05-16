INSIDE Dia Mirza’s son Avyaan’s fun-filled, sustainable birthday bash; Don’t miss the animal-themed cake-VIDEO

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are doting parents to their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, who was born on 14th May 2021. On Sunday, Avyaan turned 2 years old, and his parents threw a fun-filled animal-themed birthday bash for him. Dia Mirza made sure it was a zero-waste, zero-plastic celebration, and she also posted a video sharing details about the sustainable birthday party. The actress has shared some stunning pictures and a video, giving us a sneak-peek into the bash, and looks like they had a blast!

INSIDE PICS from Dia Mirza’s son Avyaan’s 2nd birthday celebration

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram account last night, and dropped a series of pictures from Avyaan’s birthday celebration. The first picture shows Dia Mirza holding Avyaan in her arm, while she cuts the animal-themed cake. She hosted the birthday party in the garden, and it was attended by Avyaan’s friends and loved ones. One of the pictures shows Dia Mirza holding Avyaan, while Vaibhav Rekhi, his daughter Samaira, and Dia’s mother Deepa Mirza posing next to them. Sharing the pictures, Dia wrote, “ 2 years of Magic with this little Master Thank you my jaan Avyaan Azaad for choosing me as your mother. Nothing gives me more joy!The 14th of May will always be my most favourite day #SunsetKeDivane #Latergram #IYKYK.”

Dia Mirza also shared another video that gave a glimpse of the décor at Avyaan’s birthday party. She wrote that it was a zero-waste, zero-plastic birthday, and shared details. “ Coconut Shells : 15 kgs Dry waste : 5 kgs Wet waste comprised mainly of kitchen waste , banana leaves. Coconut shells were sent for drying and processing to make coco peat. Dry waste mainly comprising of some paper cups was sent for recycling. Thank you @eksaathfoundation for growing trees in our children’s names #UrbanAfforestation Thank you @aradhana_nagpal for you gentle generosity The kids LOVED the tiger lanterns and their #sustainable return gifts. Thank you @cupable.india for the reusable cups Thank you @freishia Maasi for encouraging us to share our #SustainableBirthdayParty ,” she wrote.

For the occasion, Dia Mirza wore a beautiful easy-breezy white dress. Meanwhile, Avyaan was seen in a printed t-shirt and grey shorts. Instead of plastic balloons, they made use of reusable paper lanterns at the party. There were also reusable cups, bamboo straws and tissues, reusable décor items, and upcycled cloth buntings at the party.

