Kajol reveals facing 'burnout' as she ignored Shah Rukh Khan's advice on acting technique: I wanted to quit

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the film industry. Their Rahul-Anjali characters are still alive in everyone's hearts. From Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, SRK-Kajol won the hearts of the audience with their captivating on-screen romance. Likewise, both of them are really good friends off-screen too. In a recent interview, Kajol revealed that she once ignored SRK's advice on the technique of acting and later regretted not listening to him.

Kajol faces burnout for giving everything to acting

In a recent interview with Humans of Cinema, the 48-year-old actress revealed that the Pathaan actor once advised her to learn the technique of acting but she did not pay heed to him. She said, "I remember having this conversation with Shah Rukh and he was like, ‘Maybe you got to learn this technique of acting.’ I was like, ‘What’s that? Aisi bhi koi cheez hai?' He said, ‘Yes, people are taught this technique and you have to learn this because you cannot do everything from within.’ I didn’t take it seriously then.”

Kajol further added that she should have listened to SRK about learning the technique of acting. Explaining the importance of the technique of acting, the actress said that at one point of time in her career she was doing things "unconsciously." She was so devoted to the work that the actress could not realize she was overstressing herself and faced burnout.

The Dilwale actress said, "I was doing things unconsciously. I was doing everything… I was like ‘ye bhi kar do, ye dialogue bhi bol do, sab kuch andar se nikal raha tha."

Later, the actress realized that she got exhausted playing all the "serious characters," and her instinct was pushing her to take a break. Hence, she did a film Udhar Ki Zindagi in 1994 and got relief.

In the same interview, Kajol emphasized the importance of learning the technique and gave a lesson to the younger generation who are new to the film industry as she said, "You don’t have to give so much of yourself to something and you can just act knowing you are good at it."

Meanwhile, Kajol is all set to make her digital debut with the Disney Plus Hotstar show, The Trial. It will release on July 14. The cast also features Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Vijay Vikram Singh in key roles.

