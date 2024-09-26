5 gut-wrenching movies on Netflix for an unforgettable viewing experience; Sector 36, Badla and more

Netflix offers a compelling collection of gut-wrenching movies that explore deep emotional themes and harrowing narratives. These films delve into human experiences, capturing the struggles, heartbreaks, and triumphs that resonate with audiences.

From powerful dramas that tackle grief and loss to intense thrillers that keep viewers on the edge of their seats, Netflix showcases stories that provoke thought and elicit strong feelings. With exceptional performances, gripping plots, and stunning cinematography, these movies not only entertain but also leave a lasting impact, inviting viewers to reflect on the complexities of life and the resilience of the human spirit.

5 gut-wrenching movies on Netflix that are sure to give you chills!

Drishyam

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Crime

Release Year: 2015

Drishyam is a gripping Indian thriller directed by Nishikant Kamat, released in 2015. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to great lengths to protect his family after they become embroiled in a crime. When his daughter accidentally kills a man, Vijay devises an intricate plan to cover up the incident.

The narrative weaves suspense and emotional depth, showcasing the lengths a father will go to safeguard his loved ones. With a compelling storyline and strong performances, particularly from Tabu as the relentless police officer, Drishyam keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Sector 36

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Ipshita Chakraborty, Akash Khurana, Darshan Jariwala

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

Release Year: 2024

In a gripping narrative, Ram Charan Pandey, portrayed by Deepak Dobriyal, serves as a police inspector in Noida's Sector 36, a region notorious for frequent child abductions. Initially, Inspector Pandey turns a blind eye to these kidnappings, rationalizing his inaction with Newton's Third Law of Motion, which suggests that every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

However, a personal experience compels him to seek justice for the families affected by these crimes. As he delves deeper into the investigation, Inspector Pandey uncovers a far more complex situation than anticipated, entangled with powerful figures and significant stakes.

Article 15

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2019

Article 15 is a gripping Indian crime drama directed by Anubhav Sinha, inspired by true events surrounding caste-based discrimination in India. The film follows Ayan Ranjan, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, an upright police officer who arrives in a small town to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three young girls from marginalized communities.

As Ayan navigates the bureaucratic and social challenges, he uncovers a web of corruption, caste prejudice, and systemic injustices. The film highlights the harsh realities faced by lower-caste individuals, prompting audiences to reflect on societal issues. With a powerful narrative and strong performances, Article 15 ignites crucial conversations about equality and justice.

Badla

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Tony Luke, Tanveer Ghani, Amrita Singh, Shome Makhija

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2019

Badla is a gripping 2019 thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The film revolves around Naina Sethi, a successful businesswoman played by Taapsee, who becomes embroiled in the murder of her lover. Seeking clarity, she consults Badal Gupta, a brilliant lawyer portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, who is determined to uncover the truth behind the crime.

As the narrative unfolds through unexpected twists and compelling revelations, Badla explores themes of deceit, justice, and morality. The film, a remake of the Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest, received critical acclaim for its intriguing plot and stellar performances.

Talaash

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Sheeba Chaddha

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Release Year: 2012

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a 2012 psychological horror thriller directed by Reema Kagti, featuring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles. The film follows Inspector Surjan Shekhawat, portrayed by Aamir Khan, who investigates the mysterious death of a film actor.

As he delves deeper into the case, he encounters a complex web of secrets involving a sex worker, played by Kareena Kapoor, and confronts his own personal demons related to the loss of his son. Talaash masterfully blends elements of suspense and the supernatural, offering a thought-provoking narrative that explores themes of grief and redemption.

In conclusion, Netflix’s selection of gut-wrenching movies serves as a poignant reminder of the diverse range of human emotions and experiences. These films, with their profound storytelling and relatable characters, challenge viewers to confront uncomfortable truths and reflect on their own lives.

By tackling themes of love, loss, and redemption, they foster empathy and understanding, making them essential viewing for those seeking meaningful cinema.

