5 mind-boggling thrillers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Jio Hotstar: Drishyam to Haseen Dillruba

There’s much more to Bollywood movies than just romantic films and movies filled with drama and action. Some of us like to get our minds blown away by the impressive and unpredictable storylines that filmmakers come up with. If you’re also looking for mind-boggling psychological thriller movies, then your search ends here!

5 mind-boggling psychological thriller movies to watch on OTT:

1. Drishyam

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam is a thriller that replayed in the minds of viewers days after they watched it on the big screen. It’s a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film with the same name. While Ajay Devgn leads the show, he is joined by Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant and Rishab Chadha. The film became so popular that the makers came up with its sequel, Drishyam 2, in 2022, while Drishyam 3 is also on the cards.

2. Haseen Dilruba

Where to watch: Netflix

Haseen Dillruba is one mind-boggling movie that has succeeded in leaving the audience impressed. With its never-ending twists and turns and unpredictable storyline, the Vinil Mathew film became a massive hit among fans. The 2021 Netflix movie stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in key roles. After the success of part one, a sequel titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba premiered on Netflix in 2024.

3. Ghajini

Where to watch: Prime Video

Aamir Khan’s Ghajini is a classic, a tale of two broken hearts that tragically parted ways. Helmed by A. R. Murugadoss in his Hindi film debut, the 2008 action thriller film also features Asin Thottumkal, Jiah Khan and Pradeep Rawat. An industry insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that Khan is excited about Ghajini 2.

4. Badla

Where to watch: Netflix

Badla is yet another mystery marvel, with Taapsee showcasing her acting prowess. The 2019 film is an official remake of the Spanish movie The Invisible Guest. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it also features Amitabh Bachchan and Amrita Singh.

5. Darr: A Violent Love Story

Where to watch: Prime Video

Darr: A Violent Love Story is a 1993 psychological thriller that is still regarded as one of the best performances of Shah Rukh Khan. In the movie, the superstar plays the role of a stalker, while Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla play the lead roles. Directed and produced by Yash Chopra, the movie narrates how an obsessive lover loses his calm when the woman he loves gets engaged to a navy officer.

