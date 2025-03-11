Abhishek Bachchan admits to being proud of every film he has done; says THIS about dad Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is actively promoting his upcoming Prime Video film, Be Happy. In the last few years, he has leaned toward heartfelt films and recently opened up about his choices. He expressed pride in every film he has worked on and also praised his father, Amitabh Bachchan, for his unwavering dedication to learning, even at the age of 83.

In a conversation with Mid Day, Abhishek Bachchan reflected on his film choices, emphasizing how personal preferences evolve over time. He noted that as individuals grow, their interests and inclinations change, and what appealed to them a decade ago may no longer resonate today.

He explained that his decision to take on a film is based on an instinctive pull toward the project, though that feeling might not remain the same months later.

Advertisement

Highlighting the importance of continuous learning for actors, he cited his father, Amitabh Bachchan, as an inspiring example, mentioning that even at 83, he remains eager to learn. Abhishek also shared that he has always chosen projects with his heart, acknowledging that while some have been successful, others have not.

However, he expressed pride in every film he has worked on, regardless of its reception, as each experience has contributed to his growth as an artist.

Amid ongoing challenges in the film industry, many actors have described this period as a difficult time for movies. However, the I Want To Talk actor holds a different perspective, viewing the public discourse as an essential voice that should not be ignored.

Advertisement

He expressed that actors, by the nature of their profession, belong to the audience, as their films rely on viewers who either purchase movie tickets or subscribe to digital platforms.

According to him, public opinion is of utmost importance and should not be dismissed. While he acknowledged that the noise can sometimes become overwhelming, he firmly stated that those who cannot handle the pressure should step away, likening it to the saying, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

Talking about Be Happy, the movie also stars Nora Fatehi, Johnny Lever, and Inayat Varma. Produced under the banner of Remo D’Souza Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the project is backed by D’Souza’s wife, Lizelle Remo D’Souza.