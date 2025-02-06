5 underrated movies on Disney+ Hotstar that you should not miss this weekend; Shiddat to Haraamkhor

The weekend is just around the corner, and if you’re wondering how to make the best use of it, we’ve got you covered. We’ve curated a list of some of the best, hand-picked underrated films on Disney+ Hotstar that deserve all your attention.

1. Shiddat

If you enjoy romantic drama movies and are a romantic at heart, then you simply cannot afford to miss Shiddat, starring Sunny Kaushal and Radhikka Madan. It tells the story of a carefree young man who falls deeply in love with a girl and goes to extreme lengths to win her over after she rejects him. Adding to the intensity are the soulful tracks by Manan Bhardwaj.

2. Tubelight

Salman Khan’s Tubelight may not be a quintessential film showcasing his formidable aura, but his innocence makes this emotional film worth watching. Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian War, it tells the story of Laxman Singh Bisht, a boy with a developmental disability, and his unwavering belief in bringing his brother back home after he goes missing during the war.

3. Atrangi Re

Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush, hasn’t received the recognition it truly deserves. The storyline keeps you hooked until the climax as it narrates the love story of a girl who falls in love with one boy but finds herself in a complicated situation when she is forced to marry another. What appears to be a simple love story turns out to be much more, leaving you amazed.

4. Gulmohar

Sharmila Tagore-led Gulmohar is a beautiful family drama that explores the complexities of relationships, love, and the importance of holding onto memories. It tells the story of a family that comes together to celebrate their ancestral home's last Ganesh Chaturthi before it is sold.

Advertisement

5. Haraamkhor

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi starrer remains criminally underrated. It deserves a spot on your watchlist as it tackles a significant and sensitive topic. The film narrates the story of a teacher who develops an illicit relationship with one of his students, addressing the complexities of human relationships and the consequences of his actions.

Which one of these films are you planning to watch this weekend?