7 hand-picked films that started the ‘silsila’ of breaking new ground with their excellent storytelling
Here’s a selection of carefully chosen films that pushed the boundaries of storytelling and showcased narratives that were truly ahead of their time. Take a look at the list!
Are you someone who truly loves Hindi cinema? If you’re hungry for qualitative films that have redefined storytelling in the industry over the years, then your search ends here. We’ve curated a list of some of the best hand-picked movies that were way ahead of their time. These are the movies that challenged conventional storytelling and touched upon subjects that others may have found risky.
7 Hindi films that were way ahead of its time
1. Kya Kehna
- Cast: Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Farida Jalal
- Director: Kundan Shah
- IMDb Rating: 5.8/10
- Release Year: 2000
- Genre: Family Drama/Romance
- Where to Watch: Jio Cinema, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video
Boasting one of the best performances of Preity Zinta, Kya Kehna dealt with sensitive topics like premarital pregnancy, single motherhood, and social stigma. The movie came at a time when these subjects were considered taboo. Taking the plunge, Kundan Shah presented progressive themes backed by strong performances.
The movie sheds light on the harsh consequences of societal judgment and the importance of family support.
2. Go Goa Gone
- Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, Puja Gupta, Abhishek Banerjee
- Director: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Release Year: 2013
- Genre: Comedy/Horror
- Where to Watch: Jio Cinema and YouTube
Go Goa Gone should be credited for introducing the zombie genre to mainstream Hindi films, paving the way for future horror-comedies. Its refined blend of horror, comedy, and adventure, coupled with a quirky narrative, was supported by contemporary slang. The movie also celebrated the importance of male friendships and bonding. Its twisted, irreverent, and funny jokes have contributed significantly to its cult fandom.
3. Silsila
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Sushma Seth
- Director: Yash Chopra
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Release Year: 1981
- Genre: Drama/Romance
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Before Karan Johar attempted to make Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, legendary director Yash Chopra explored the complex theme of adultery and extramarital relationships. The movie deserves acknowledgment for the time it was released, as addressing such subjects was considered taboo or even controversial.
It also showcased strong, independent women who made their own choices, challenging traditional patriarchal norms. The film's themes and messages resonated with audiences, contributing to a shift in societal attitudes toward relationships and personal growth.
4. Fire
- Cast: Shabana Azmi, Nandita Das, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vinay Pathak, Kulbhushan Kharbanda
- Director: Deepa Mehta
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Release Year: 1996
- Genre: Crime/Drama/Romance
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Fire is one of the pioneering works in Indian cinema that dealt with a subject that has taken years to gain acceptance. It was one of the first Indian films to depict a lesbian relationship, sparking conversations about LGBTQ+ rights and representation. The film showcased women’s desires, needs, and agency, challenging deeply ingrained patriarchal norms.
It also subtly explored the complexities of arranged marriages and the consequences of infidelity. The far-sighted vision of the film can be ascertained from the fact that it faced protests and censorship in India because of its theme at the time.
5. Cheeni Kum
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Zohra Sehgal, Swini Khara
- Director: R. Balki
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Release Year: 2007
- Genre: Comedy/Romance
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video and Zee5
Nearly 17 years ago, it was rare to see a film showcasing a romance between a couple with a significant age difference. Nevertheless, Cheeni Kum challenged traditional societal norms by depicting a romance between a 64-year-old man (Amitabh Bachchan) and a 34-year-old woman (Tabu). It beautifully presented the complexities of unconventional relationships, highlighting the importance of emotional connections over societal expectations.
6. Monsoon Wedding
- Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Shefali Shah, Vijay Raaz, Tillotama Shome, Parvin Dabas, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajat Kapoor
- Director: Mira Nair
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Release Year: 2001
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Comedy can sometimes be the best way to address sensitive topics. Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding skillfully dives into the complexities of family relationships, revealing secrets and tensions that often lie hidden beneath the surface. The film also features strong female characters who don’t hesitate to challenge traditional norms.
7. Black
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ayesha Kapur, Dhritiman Chatterjee
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Release Year: 2005
- Genre: Family/Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
The National Award-winning film Black tells the story of a deaf and blind girl, Michelle McNally (Rani Mukerji), highlighting the importance of inclusivity and accessibility. Loosely inspired by the life of Helen Keller, the film beautifully portrays the bond between Michelle and her teacher, Debraj Sahai (Amitabh Bachchan), while challenging traditional notions of authority and mentorship.
Black is not your regular Hindi film, as it features minimalist dialogue yet leaves a deep impact, thanks to compelling performances, especially by Mukerji.
It wouldn’t be wrong to say that, over the years, these films have turned out to be pioneering works, paving the way for similar future projects. Which of these films have you watched and enjoyed? Don’t forget to share with us in the comments section!
