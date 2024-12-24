7 hand-picked films that started the ‘silsila’ of breaking new ground with their excellent storytelling

Are you someone who truly loves Hindi cinema? If you’re hungry for qualitative films that have redefined storytelling in the industry over the years, then your search ends here. We’ve curated a list of some of the best hand-picked movies that were way ahead of their time. These are the movies that challenged conventional storytelling and touched upon subjects that others may have found risky.

7 Hindi films that were way ahead of its time

1. Kya Kehna

Cast : Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Farida Jalal

: Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Farida Jalal Director : Kundan Shah

: Kundan Shah IMDb Rating : 5.8/10

: 5.8/10 Release Year : 2000

: 2000 Genre : Family Drama/Romance

: Family Drama/Romance Where to Watch: Jio Cinema, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video

Boasting one of the best performances of Preity Zinta, Kya Kehna dealt with sensitive topics like premarital pregnancy, single motherhood, and social stigma. The movie came at a time when these subjects were considered taboo. Taking the plunge, Kundan Shah presented progressive themes backed by strong performances.

The movie sheds light on the harsh consequences of societal judgment and the importance of family support.

2. Go Goa Gone

Cast : Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, Puja Gupta, Abhishek Banerjee

: Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, Puja Gupta, Abhishek Banerjee Director : Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.

: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K. IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Release Year : 2013

: 2013 Genre : Comedy/Horror

: Comedy/Horror Where to Watch: Jio Cinema and YouTube

Go Goa Gone should be credited for introducing the zombie genre to mainstream Hindi films, paving the way for future horror-comedies. Its refined blend of horror, comedy, and adventure, coupled with a quirky narrative, was supported by contemporary slang. The movie also celebrated the importance of male friendships and bonding. Its twisted, irreverent, and funny jokes have contributed significantly to its cult fandom.

3. Silsila

Cast : Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Sushma Seth

: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Sushma Seth Director : Yash Chopra

: Yash Chopra IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Release Year : 1981

: 1981 Genre : Drama/Romance

: Drama/Romance Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Before Karan Johar attempted to make Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, legendary director Yash Chopra explored the complex theme of adultery and extramarital relationships. The movie deserves acknowledgment for the time it was released, as addressing such subjects was considered taboo or even controversial.

It also showcased strong, independent women who made their own choices, challenging traditional patriarchal norms. The film's themes and messages resonated with audiences, contributing to a shift in societal attitudes toward relationships and personal growth.

4. Fire

Cast : Shabana Azmi, Nandita Das, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vinay Pathak, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

: Shabana Azmi, Nandita Das, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vinay Pathak, Kulbhushan Kharbanda Director : Deepa Mehta

: Deepa Mehta IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Release Year : 1996

: 1996 Genre : Crime/Drama/Romance

: Crime/Drama/Romance Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fire is one of the pioneering works in Indian cinema that dealt with a subject that has taken years to gain acceptance. It was one of the first Indian films to depict a lesbian relationship, sparking conversations about LGBTQ+ rights and representation. The film showcased women’s desires, needs, and agency, challenging deeply ingrained patriarchal norms.

It also subtly explored the complexities of arranged marriages and the consequences of infidelity. The far-sighted vision of the film can be ascertained from the fact that it faced protests and censorship in India because of its theme at the time.

5. Cheeni Kum

Cast : Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Zohra Sehgal, Swini Khara

: Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Zohra Sehgal, Swini Khara Director : R. Balki

: R. Balki IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Release Year : 2007

: 2007 Genre : Comedy/Romance

: Comedy/Romance Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video and Zee5

Nearly 17 years ago, it was rare to see a film showcasing a romance between a couple with a significant age difference. Nevertheless, Cheeni Kum challenged traditional societal norms by depicting a romance between a 64-year-old man (Amitabh Bachchan) and a 34-year-old woman (Tabu). It beautifully presented the complexities of unconventional relationships, highlighting the importance of emotional connections over societal expectations.

6. Monsoon Wedding

Cast : Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Shefali Shah, Vijay Raaz, Tillotama Shome, Parvin Dabas, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajat Kapoor

: Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Shefali Shah, Vijay Raaz, Tillotama Shome, Parvin Dabas, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajat Kapoor Director : Mira Nair

: Mira Nair IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Release Year : 2001

: 2001 Genre : Romance/Comedy

: Romance/Comedy Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Comedy can sometimes be the best way to address sensitive topics. Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding skillfully dives into the complexities of family relationships, revealing secrets and tensions that often lie hidden beneath the surface. The film also features strong female characters who don’t hesitate to challenge traditional norms.

7. Black

Cast : Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ayesha Kapur, Dhritiman Chatterjee

: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ayesha Kapur, Dhritiman Chatterjee Director : Sanjay Leela Bhansali

: Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Release Year : 2005

: 2005 Genre : Family/Drama

: Family/Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

The National Award-winning film Black tells the story of a deaf and blind girl, Michelle McNally (Rani Mukerji), highlighting the importance of inclusivity and accessibility. Loosely inspired by the life of Helen Keller, the film beautifully portrays the bond between Michelle and her teacher, Debraj Sahai (Amitabh Bachchan), while challenging traditional notions of authority and mentorship.

Black is not your regular Hindi film, as it features minimalist dialogue yet leaves a deep impact, thanks to compelling performances, especially by Mukerji.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that, over the years, these films have turned out to be pioneering works, paving the way for similar future projects. Which of these films have you watched and enjoyed? Don’t forget to share with us in the comments section!

