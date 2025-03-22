Aamir Khan says ‘accha hua’ as he reacts to Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa failure; ‘I think he is…’

Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, recently made his big-screen debut in Loveyapa, where he was paired with Khushi Kapoor in a romantic comedy. However, the movie struggled at the box office, and Aamir has now addressed its disappointing performance, saying that it was “Accha hua” (good that it happened) and adding that "I think he’s doing well, and he will continue to learn."

In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, when asked about Junaid Khan's career progress over the past three to four years, Aamir Khan shared that he believes Junaid has made a strong start. He praised Junaid’s work, emphasizing that he is highly talented.

The PK actor highlighted Junaid's biggest strength, noting that he completely immerses himself in the characters he portrays. He mentioned that while watching Maharaj, it feels like Junaid becomes the person he is playing, and in Loveyapa, he convincingly transforms into Gaurav. Aamir expressed that this ability to embody his roles is Junaid's greatest asset.

Khan acknowledged that while Junaid is a good actor, he has certain weaknesses as well. He pointed out that, similar to himself, Junaid is not a great dancer and also struggles with interacting with people. Aamir mentioned that during interviews, Junaid often gives quirky and unconventional responses.

However, he expressed confidence that Junaid will eventually learn and improve. Reflecting on the challenges Junaid has faced, Aamir remarked that the failure of his previous film was, in a way, beneficial as it would make him tougher and motivate him to work harder. He expressed optimism that Junaid is on the right track and will continue to grow.

When asked if he saw glimpses of himself in Junaid, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor admitted that he often did. He recalled being very shy in his early days, much like Junaid, and mentioned that he, too, struggled with giving interviews and felt awkward in such situations.

The 3 Idiots actor described both himself and Junaid as being a bit unconventional in that regard. However, he emphasized that their value system is deeply ingrained and very strong. Due to this strong sense of values, they often make decisions that might appear impractical to others, but for them, those choices hold great significance.