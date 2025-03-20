After Loveyapa & Nadaaniyan, Khushi Kapoor wants to explore a different genre and you'll be thrilled to know her choice; can you guess?

Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with the musical comedy The Archies and recently starred in the rom-coms Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan. She now wants to explore a different genre after working in these lighthearted, fun films. Khushi recently expressed her wish to do something ‘darker.’

In a new interview with Grazia India, Khushi Kapoor expressed her interest in the thriller-horror genre. She said, “I’ve always been curious to see what the process of a thriller-horror movie would look like; maybe not completely horror but something a bit darker than the movies I’ve done so far.” The actress believed that it would be interesting to do a bit of a ‘darker’ movie.

Khushi further shared her liking for dramatic and emotional scenes. She stated that she would want to do a film that will have a bigger focus on these themes.

Khushi also talked about her roles in The Archies, Loveyapa, and Nadaaniyan. She said that she followed a different process for each character. She also shared that she tried to relate to each of them. Regarding which role was slightly difficult to play, Khushi mentioned that it was Bani in Loveyapa since she was ‘the furthest’ from what she’s like in real life.

In Loveyapa, Khushi Kapoor was paired opposite Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. In the Gen Z love story, their characters exchange their phones for a day before making the decision to marry each other. The film is directed by Laal Singh Chaddha fame Advait Chandan. It was released in theaters on February 7, 2025.

Nadaaniyan was a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. It marked the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Khushi played the role of Pia Jaisingh. The synopsis of the movie reads, “When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.”

Shauna Gautam, who assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, made her directorial debut with Nadaaniyan. Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj also starred in pivotal roles.